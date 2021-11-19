Donelson man charged with child exploitation after more than 100 images found, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Donelson man was arrested Thursday afternoon after more than a dozen child sex abuse images and videos were reportedly found on his Google account.

According to an arrest warrant, Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after suspected child sex abuse images were uploaded to an account with IP address logins made in Nashville. The IP addresses were assigned to a residential internet service provider located at Bermuda Drive in Dolenson.

Police said a search warrant was executed on the Google account, where they found selfies of Tristan Oden, 22, as well as a written resume for him. Authorities also found more than 100 images and videos of minors being sexually assaulted and raped, according to Metro Police.

Detectives then questioned Oden, who they said admitted to downloading the images from the social media site Tumblr, then saved them to his phone and uploaded them to his Google account. Google then reportedly locked him out of his account.

Oden was arrested Thursday, but released after he made bond.