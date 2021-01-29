Donelson-Hermitage neighbors raise aggressive panhandling concerns

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn., (WKRN) — Community members in the Donelson-Hermitage area are looking for solutions to put an end to aggressive panhandling in some spots.

This follows several community meetings where neighbors have expressed their concerns.

State Representative Darren Jernigan said he is looking at one spot in particular. He said people are asking for money while standing in the median near the Interstate-40 off ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

“I started to get in a number of near accidents. and when you are looking at an area where 75,000 cars travel a day in the median; and when you hold it [a sign] up going out into the road, it becomes an issue of safety,” Jernigan said.

The State Legislature has passed a law banning soliciting in highway medians. However, Jernigan said the law and warnings signs do little to deter people from panhandling in some of those spots.

Jernigan said he will work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to look at placing physical barriers to keep people out of dangerous spots like interstate off ramps.