Donelson Christian Academy unveils renderings following tornado damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The future is looking a lot better for a Nashville school destroyed in the March 3rd tornadoes.

Donelson Christian Academy released renderings of what parts of campus may look like.

The elementary and preschool were destroyed in the tornado, but luckily the high schools and middle school could be repaired.

The academy is expected to release updated renderings each week. The capital campaign for the project will launch in July.

Students are set to return to school on August 6. Middle school and high school students will be able to return to their normal building. Preschool and elementary students will meet in alternative buildings.