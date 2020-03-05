Donelson Christian Academy students devastated after EF3 tornado

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Donelson Christian Academy have been told they won’t finish the school year at their current building.

Mackenzie McGuire and Brooke Bower started attending the academy when they were three years old.

“It’s very sad that I walked the halls for the last time and I didn’t know it,” said Bower.

Thursday was the first time they saw the rubble and felt the agony and the heartbreak. The two were on a group trip to Universal Studios in Florida when an EF3 tornado ripped through Donelson.

“We were having fun riding the roller coasters and stuff, but had to remember when we came home, it was going to be completely different,” said McGuire.

Headmaster Keith Singer says school officials are currently looking into locations off-campus so classes can resume.

Crews have already started the cleanup process. Teachers were allowed to pick up personal belongings from their classrooms on Thursday afternoon before construction and renovations continue.

The school was under four feet of water back in 2010 after the devastating flood that affected several communities across Nashville.

“When the school was devastated, we received overwhelming support, so I’m expecting that again,” McGuire said.

Although they won’t walk the halls in their cap and gown, students like McGuire and Bower, and faculty are staying positive.

Donelson Christian Academy has created a GoFundMe page. If you’d like to donate to their recovery fund, click HERE (link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dcastrong?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet)