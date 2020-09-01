Donations needed to help recovery efforts in Louisiana

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — In only four days, Brentwood-based nonprofit, Hope Force International, has identified specific needs that could help disaster recovery efforts in Louisiana.

Last week, the nonprofit arrived in the Lake Charles area, one of the cities hit hardest by Hurricane Laura.

“Yeah our team is seeing a huge need. and the only thing that really limits our team from responding is volunteers and funding,” said Jack Minton, founder, and CEO of Hope Force International. “The simplest to communicate really in a time like this is obviously financial donations. You know given our environment with COVID and the economy, I mean candidly our donations are a bit down – and we do need help in that regard. And sometimes people like to do something specific, like buying tarps but what we find [because not all tarps are created equal] and we try to use the higher quality tarps, is that gift cards work well. Like Lowe’s and Home Depot, really empower us to not only buy the supplies we need but sometimes a homeowner may need something.”

To donate to Hope Force International click here. The nonprofit will have a two-day training for future volunteers in October at Grace Chapel in Franklin.