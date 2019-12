STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue is in need of donations this holiday season.

The non- profit put the call out on Facebook, including a request for more foster parents.

They need everything from money, to blankets, both dog and cat food and also collars.

Give them a call to set up a drop off time your donation.

Phone: (931) 627-1459