Don Wells speaks on camera for first time following DUI arrest, addresses family YouTube channel

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The father of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells spoke with News Channel 11 Monday, marking the first time he has spoken on camera since he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Don Wells was arrested on Oct. 29 for driving under the influence and other charges. On Monday, Nov. 1, Wells was arrested for violating probation while he was in court for the DUI arrest.

Wells later was seen leaving the jail on an own recognizance bond, but he declined to comment at the time.

On Monday, Wells said he has obtained a lawyer and cannot speak about the DUI arrest.

He also addressed the Wells’ YouTube channel and website, FindSummerWells.com, saying that the negativity from other YouTube creators was having a serious effect.

“I have to stay off the YouTube thing or be very careful about if I do anything on Youtube from now on because I have lost control,” Wells said. “I’ve done stupid things and for that I apologize. I’m just trying to be right, focus on our church and the things that our family, that we so much enjoy together.”

News Channel 11 will be providing in-depth coverage of the Search for Summer Wells on Thursday, Nov. 11 after the Wells appear on the Dr. Phil show.