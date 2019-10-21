Domestic violence victim honored at Donut Country

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro donut shop is honoring their colleague who police say was stabbed multiple times and killed by her husband.



With a sign outside the shop on Memorial Blvd. and purple ribbons on the front doors of Donut Country, it’s clear domestic violence has hit employees there close to home.

“It still doesn’t seem real,” Kristy Davis co-owner of the shop explained to News 2.

Judi Montemayor was more than a teammate, she was family to her colleagues at Donut Country where she worked for years.



”Just as good as they get. The loyalty and the trustworthiness and the love she showed us and I mean a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Donut Country co-owner Bo Davis.



In the early morning hours of March 31st Judi’s husband, Martin is accused of stabbing her to death inside their home on Sunset Avenue.



“Never, never would you imagine that this would happen. It just seems unfathomable,” said Kristy.

A nightmare the Donut Country owners are still having a hard time grasping.



“It just seems like she has just been missing for a little while and I’m still fighting back the tears a lot of us just really think about her quite often. The other day I had a dream that she was here and I just remember giving her the biggest hug,” Kristy said while fighting back tears.



Today it’s just dreams and memories of Judi that fill the small donut shop from the purple donuts which were Judi’s favorite color to decorations on the walls. Her presence is far from faded among customers and coworkers.

“I’ve had several team members say it’s, you know Judy is our little angel watching over us” smiled Bo.



Through Tuesday night ten percent of all sales at Donut country will be donated back to the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Rutherford County.



It’s a tradition Donut Country hoes to continue next year.

Martin Montemayor is being held without bond and is expected to be in court on February 10th.