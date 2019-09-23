Domestic assault charge dismissed against Vols cornerback Bryce Thompson

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson returns a kick during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. Thompson has been cleared to return to practice Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, less than three weeks after his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. Thompson was arrested Aug. 24 and suspended indefinitely a day later. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

A misdemeanor domestic assault charge against University of Tennessee sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was dismissed on Monday morning.

Thompson appeared a Knox County courtroom Monday for a preliminary hearing where the announcement was made that the charge for misdemeanor domestic assault had been dismissed. The plaintiff in the case elected not to press charges.

Thompson was arrested and charged with domestic assault on Saturday, August 24 at the Stokely Hall dorms on the University of Tennessee campus.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing when a witness called 911 saying she heard Thompson say, “I’m going to slap the (expletive) out of you.”

Officers separated Thompson and the female involved. An officer described Thompson as extremely upset and agitated in a stairwell of Stokely Hall.

The responding officer noted a metal gate that had been ripped off its hinges and damage to sheet-rock where the gate had apparently impacted the wall.