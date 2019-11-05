Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas begins Nov. 9

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas is coming to Dollywood early. The theme park is beginning its award-winning Christmas event, Smoky Mountain Christmas, Nov. 9. The festival runs through Jan. 4.

Dollywood has won 12 consecutive “Amusement Today” awards for Best Theme Park Christmas Event for Smoky Mountain Christmas.

“There’s nothing like Christmas in the Smokies,” Dolly Parton said. “I’ve been a lot of places and seen a lot of things, but the feeling of being home with the people I love at Christmas really is one of the most special things in the world to me.

“It’s my hope that the people who come experience my Dollywood at Christmas make those same sweet memories they’ll be able to share forever. I also hope we’re able to help them start some brand new Christmas traditions right here!”

Smoky Mountain Christmas includes decorating the park with more than 5 million lights, holiday entertainment and food, and more.

With the addition of Wildwood Grove this year and Glacier Ridge last season, Dollywood has expanded its Christmas activities, displays and dining options.

The Plaza at Wilderness Pass transforms into a winter wonderland, complete with a 50-foot-tall animated tree which anchors the area. A fully-synchronized light show with music is also held in the Plaza every 30 minutes.

Other light installations include the one in Craftsman’s Valley that mimics the Northern Lights.

Holiday shows like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Christmas in the Smokies,” return as well.

You can find more information on Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas at dollywood.com,