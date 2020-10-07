Dollywood suspends entry after hitting Tennessee Pledge visitor’s cap

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has begun to let visitors back in after a temporary suspension on Wednesday to limit the number of people in the theme park.

In a message on the theme park’s social media account pages, the park reached its capacity limit put in place by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines known as the Tennessee Pledge around 1 p.m.

The message from the park said the plan is to reopen later in the day “as guest exit flow allows.”

UPDATE: Due to the restrictions in the Tennessee Pledge, park capacity is limited. Entry to Dollywood is suspended at this time. We will reopen entry later in the day as guest exit flow allows. If you have a dated ticket, you will still be allowed entry. Check back for updates! — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) October 7, 2020

Visitors were allowed to enter again around 4 p.m.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and LumiNights Halloween event began Sept. 25.

