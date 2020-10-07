Dollywood suspends entry after hitting Tennessee Pledge visitor’s cap

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has begun to let visitors back in after a temporary suspension on Wednesday to limit the number of people in the theme park.
In a message on the theme park’s social media account pages, the park reached its capacity limit put in place by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines known as the Tennessee Pledge around 1 p.m.
The message from the park said the plan is to reopen later in the day “as guest exit flow allows.”
Visitors were allowed to enter again around 4 p.m.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and LumiNights Halloween event began Sept. 25.
LATEST STORIES
- Franklin bar ‘Tin Roof 2’ ordered closed, considered public nuisance by police
- City of Clarksville closes police department lobbies after positive COVID-19 cases
- Republicans ready to confirm SCOTUS nominee, Democrats raise more questions
- Doctor: COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than flu
- Mississippi governor declares State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta