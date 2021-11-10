Dollywood nominated for best holiday theme event in US

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee’s Dollywood is nominated for the 2021 Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Viewers can help narrow down the list of nominees from the top 20 to the top 10.

Fans and viewers can vote for their favorite theme park holiday event once per day until voting ends on Monday, Dec. 6 at noon. The 10 winning events, determined by votes, will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.

Here are the nominees in no particular order: