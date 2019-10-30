Dolly Talks New Netflix Series

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton is in her hometown of East Tennessee for a premiere of her upcoming Netflix series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

Dollywood was closed to the public as several stars from the film walked the red carpet. 500 guests who lined up early were given laminates on a first come first serve basis to watch the red carpet action.

The 8 series film brings 8 Dolly songs to life; from some of our favorites like Jolene and These Old Bones to some of the more obscure songs like Down from Dover.

Dolly, Kimberly Williams Paisley, and Julianne Hough were among those that walked the red carpet at Dollywood Tuesday night before watching a screening of Jolene inside the theater at Dollywood.

Dolly wore many hats in the series including playing the role as Executive Producer before returning to her humble beginnings in East Tennessee for the premiere.

“This is my home, I grew up not so very far from here and having the park here we actually introduced all the movies from Dollywood, different parts of Dollywood. Before we went into the motions I would just say here I am at Dollywood and when I wrote this song, so I kind of tell what the song meant, where I was when I wrote it and all that so I try to keep it personal and keep it as close to home as I can,” Dolly told News 2.

Dollywood will be showing all 8 episodes of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Wednesday inside the theater before airing on Netflix on November 22nd.

