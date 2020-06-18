Dolly Parton’s Stampede to resume operations Fourth of July weekend

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials announced Thursday that the Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner show will resume operations in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge will open for its first dinner shows since March on Friday, July 3. World Choice Investments, the owners of The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage and Smoky Mountain Opry, closed the dinner shows in mid-March, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Pirates Voyage is the most recent World Choice Investment property to resume operations after they did so on June 10.

“We are excited to have our longest-running dinner show open on July 3 as our area celebrates the biggest holiday weekend of the summer and as we get back to entertaining families with this unique show,” “Like our other operations, we will be observing the guidelines provided by the Tennessee Pledge.” CEO of World Choice Investments LLC Jim Rule

The most popular and most visited dinner show in the Smokies, Dolly Parton’s Stampede originally kicked off its 33rd season in January. For more information and reservations, go to dpstampede.com or call 865-453-4400.