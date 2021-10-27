Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to expand in Kentucky

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 10: Dolly Parton talks to the media at a press conference at the InterContinental Sydney on November 10, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is expanding throughout Kentucky, the state’s Department of Education announced Tuesday.

With the goal of inspiring a love of reading, the voluntary program gifts books each month to children from infancy to 5 years old, free of charge to families, through funding shared by Parton, Kentucky’s state government and community partners.

“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” Parton said.

State funding will help increase registration in existing Kentucky Imagination Library programs and find community partners to start new ones, the state said.