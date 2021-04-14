Dolly Parton’s ice cream getting second run as company begins taking orders Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wait for Dolly Parton’s ice cream may be longer for some than others.

Jeni’s Ice Creams, the creators behind the country music legend’s strawberry pretzel pie ice cream, announced their plans for a second release after fans crashed their website last week trying to get their hands on a pint.

The company said Wednesday that at noon Thursday, April 15, their remaining inventory from the first run, about 5,000 pints, will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis on its website.

The demand for the ice cream described as having layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce saw quite the demand. A lucky buyer of the first offering was auctioning off their pint online for as much as $1,000.

A second run of 15,000 pints is in the works. A pre-order of that run will be taken beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. That run is expected to ship in August.

Proceeds from the sale of the ice cream will go towards Parton’s Imagination Library.