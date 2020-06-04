Dolly Parton wrapping up bedtime reading series Thursday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for one more Good Night Dolly reading session.

The country music legend will conclude her bedtime reading series Thursday at 7 p.m., by reading ‘Pass it on’ by Sophy Henn.

She’s been reading bedtime stories over the last 10 weeks.

In honor of the finale, she will also be giving away an autographed set of all 10 books read during the Goodnight Dolly series. Share a photo or video of your family watching the final episode of the series with the hashtag #GoodnightWithDolly to enter for a chance to win.

This event pays tribute to more than 1700 Imagination Library Organizations.

The finale concludes with the re-release of the trailer for the documentary, “The Library That Dolly Built.” The film was scheduled for release in April but was postponed because of the spread of COVID-19. The documentary will be released in late September.

All episodes of Goodnight with Dolly are available for replay on the Imagination Library Youtube channel.