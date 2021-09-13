Dolly Parton wins her first-ever Emmy Award for Netflix Christmas special

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has added another award to her trophy cabinet after her Netflix Christmas special was named the most outstanding television movie at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend.

The East Tennessee native starred and served as the executive producer for Netflix’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.‘ The film beat out other nominees including HBO’s Oslo and Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia for Parton’s first-ever Emmy Award victory.

She was first nominated for an Emmy Award in 1979 for her guest appearance in a Cher special. Parton is a part of a special group of fewer than 100 people to receive nominations for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Parton has won eleven Grammy Awards and received 50 total nominations. She received three Tony Award nominations for the 2008 musical-theater adaptation of her 1980 feature film ‘9 to 5‘ and has been nominated twice for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

She made headlines during the filming of the Netflix special when a nine-year-old dancer cast in the film told Inside Edition Parton saved her life when she pulled her from the path of an oncoming vehicle.