Dolly Parton talks life after coronavirus on ‘When Life is Good Again’

by: Gregory Raucoules

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton has released a new song about living life to the fullest after the coronavirus pandemic.

Released exclusively to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, Parton told the magazine she was inspired to write ‘When Life is Good Again’ during quarantine about how we can become better people in the face of hardship.

When life is good again,

I’ll be a better friend

A bigger person

when life is good again

More thoughtful than I’ve been

I’ll be so different then

More in the moment when

life is good again

Dolly Parton on ‘When Life is Good Again’

Parton has remained an active community member amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She began a 10-part web series reading books from her Imagination Library to children called, “Goodnight with Dolly”. She also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

Dollywood voluntarily closed in March to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In April, the theme park announced employee furloughs due to the extended closure. The company also announced the extension of 2020 Season pass tickets into 2021.

Dollywood officials said on May 15 they would announce their reopening plans ‘soon’.

