Dolly Parton shares a few of her favorite things about Christmastime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Thanksgiving just days away, people are starting to get into the holiday spirit, including East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton.

Dolly says as a Christian, Christmas for her is all about celebrating the birth of Jesus. She also shared her favorite things about the season: “To me, the other part is being with family eating all that food – not feeling guilty ’til the first of the year, being with family, food, music, decorations — just a joyful time.”

Her new album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas” that shares some of her favorite childhood Christmas memories, was released in October and has been a bestseller. It’s also her first full-length Christmas album in 30 years.

Apart from spreading Christmas cheer through her music and sharing her thoughts on the holiday, Dolly is also helping with the ongoing pandemic, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and has an upcoming special in December.

Read more about the latest with Dolly in the links below.