Breaking News
Sources: Governor Bill Lee set to issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order
1  of  33
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Dolly Parton set to read bedtime stories online

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dolly Parton speaks in the press room after winning the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Dolly Parton is set to start reading a series of bedtime stories online.

According to a Facebook page, Dolly will be reading on ten different dates throughout June of 2020.

The page said the following:

“Goodnight With Dolly” will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.

Goodnight with Dolly Facebook page

Dolly is set to read her first story on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories