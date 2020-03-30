Dolly Parton set to read bedtime stories online

Dolly Parton speaks in the press room after winning the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Dolly Parton is set to start reading a series of bedtime stories online.

According to a Facebook page, Dolly will be reading on ten different dates throughout June of 2020.

The page said the following:

“Goodnight With Dolly” will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time. Goodnight with Dolly Facebook page

Dolly is set to read her first story on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE