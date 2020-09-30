Dolly Parton releases new song, announces Netflix movie & holiday collection at Williams Sonoma

(WATE) — Dolly, Dolly, and more Dolly — East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton is giving fans a taste of music, film and even a new holiday collection as we near the holiday season.

Parton released one of the original songs on her upcoming Christmas album, ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas,’ titled “Christmas On The Square.”

The album is set to release this week – on Friday, Oct. 2.

Sevier County’s Daughter saying that “Christmas On The Square” is more than just a song, it is also going to be a musical that will be released on Netflix. The musical is set to hit the streaming service on November 22nd.

#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song…it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by @msdebbieallen and starring Christine Baranski, @JeniferLewis and so many other talented folks, November 22 on @netflixfamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xPDxMV9elX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020

And that’s not all — Dolly will be sharing some of her favorite Christmas traditions in her new holiday collection at home and kitchen retailer Williams Sonoma.

“From my signature cookie mix to festive aprons, we’ve got everything you need for the most magical holiday season. http://williams-sonoma.com/dolly“ Dolly Parton

I’m sharing some of my favorite Christmas traditions with a new holiday collection at @WilliamsSonoma! From my signature cookie mix to festive aprons, we’ve got everything you need for the most magical holiday season. https://t.co/xGBgOgRPXz pic.twitter.com/yQF2fPmx90 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020

