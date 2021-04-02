Dolly Parton receives 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One month ago, native Tennessean and national treasure Dolly Parton received her first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a vaccine developed largely from her sizeable donation to Vanderbilt University to help fund vaccine research.

On Friday, Parton was back in the chair to get round two of the vaccine, with a member of her staff tweeting that she was getting “a (second) dose of her own medicine.” Parton also thanked Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun, and Heather O’Dell from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine.



Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O'Dell of @VUMChealth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDez2DnkzX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 2, 2021

On receiving her first vaccine, Parton encouraged everyone to receive theirs so we can sooner “get back to being normal.”

“I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it?” said Parton after receiving her first dose.

So far, 2021 has been a busy year for the 75-year-young entertainer and entrepreneur. In addition to turning down an offer by Tennessee state legislature to be envisioned in a statue, most recently Parton partnered with Ohio-based Jeni’s Ice Cream to create a signature flavor with proceeds going to Parton’s Imagination Library.

Parton herself lent her voice and signature ‘9 to 5’ song in a commercial for SquareSpace that ran during the Super Bowl, which was re-released as a new single ‘5 to 9’ and is now available on most streaming music platforms.

Parton is now also being envisioned in a new series of comic books by publishing company TidalWave Comics. Parton also released her new signature fragrance line, ‘Scent from Above,’ with a partnership with Edge Beauty, Inc.

Two weeks ago, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge reopened for the season after running for an abbreviated season with fewer attractions last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past year, Parton also starred in a Netflix Christmas movie and released a holiday collection at Williams-Sonoma, released her first Christmas album in more than 30 years, and released a DVD box set with Time Life.

Parton has also spoken out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that occurred last summer in the aftermath of officer-involved deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others. Parton has said that she twice turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom, having most recently been offered it by President Joe Biden.