Dolly Parton goes antiquing in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The undisputed queen of Tennessee, Dolly Parton, was in Middle Tennessee Thursday to do a little shopping.

Dolly was spotted in a few shops but owner Stacey Harris-Fish was bowled over to have the Tennessee legend stop by Three French Hens in Nolensville.

(Courtesy: Eddie Barnes)

(Courtesy: Stacey Harris-Fish)

Harris-Fish said Dolly came into her antique store Wednesday. She added everyone was so surprised to see her, one person first thought she might be a Dolly impersonator.

“I’m a Nashville native and I’ve had the opportunity to meet several of our entertainers over the years, including Dolly coming to our store several years ago. She is absolutely the most kind person that as she is on stage she is in person, very friendly very caring— very, very genuine,” explained Harris-Fish.

Dolly also did some shopping this week at Simply Vintage Antiques in Mt. Juliet, according to Eddie Barnes.

It’s customary in Nashville to leave celebrities be when they’re spotted out in the “wild” but who wouldn’t get excited to meet Dolly?