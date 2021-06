NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Grand Ole Opry welcomed its newest member Tuesday night with a special surprise.

The legendary Dolly Parton extended the invitation to Carly Pearce via a taped video.

Pearce was told she was filming a promotional video for Dollywood when the legend herself walked in to deliver the invite.

The Opry’s newest member said she used to perform at Dollywood as a teenager.

Her induction into the famed Opry is scheduled for Aug. 3.