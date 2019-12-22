Dogwood owner reacts to deadly stabbing outside business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of The Dogwood says he’s still reeling after a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.

“My heart goes out to the victims and the families,” said owner Brad Womack.

According to authorities, three people were stabbed outside the business, two fatally.

Twenty-two-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III died from their injuries.

Metro police say an argument over a woman started in the bar then spilled onto the street.

“The argument did start inside,” Womack said. “It was a verbal argument.”

“Once the bars closed, everyone was outside,” Womack said. “I guess that’s when it escalated.”

Beathard is the brother of musician Tucker Beathard and San Francisco 49ers quarterback CJ Beathard.

Both victims were graduates of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.

The school released the following statement:

“We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community. No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time.”

Metro police released surveillance video showing four people wanted for questioning in the case.

People in Midtown, a popular spot for locals and tourists, were shocked to hear what happened.

“I never thought that something would happen right here,” said Peyton Williams who lives in Nashville. “It’s just an area where people have fun.”

“If we had known that, we probably wouldn’t have come in this area,” Williams said.

“I’m very shocked cause I hang out in this area very normally, and I’m very surprised that that happened,” said Tim Folker who lives in Nashville.