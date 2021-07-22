When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys, including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Nashville on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine, and a game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

Petfinder

Levi

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Wirehaired Terrier

– Organization: Crossroads Campus

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lohan

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Metro Animal Care and Control

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Loki

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Boxer

– Organization: SPCA of Tennessee

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marlie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marty

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Metro Animal Care and Control

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miles

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

– Organization: Wags and Walks

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Metro Animal Care and Control

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mimi

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler

– Organization: Wags and Walks

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miss Gigi

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Miniature Poodle

– Organization: Agape Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peanie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Dachshund

– Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sammie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

– Organization: Wags and Walks

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sampsom

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Boxer

– Organization: SPCA of Tennessee

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Scout

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Wags and Walks

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sebastian

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Chow Chow

– Organization: SPCA of Tennessee

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Skye

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Black Labrador Retriever

– Organization: Wags and Walks

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sting

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: American Water Spaniel

– Organization: Wags and Walks

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ted

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Beagle

– Organization: Wags and Walks

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thomas

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Metro Animal Care and Control

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tic Tac

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tori

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

– Organization: SPCA of Tennessee

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vance

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: Metro Animal Care and Control

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wobbles

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Boston Terrier

– Organization: Paws Angels Dog Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Xena

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Crossroads Campus

– Read more on Petfinder

