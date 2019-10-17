Dog trapped for 13 hours in culvert rescued in Joelton

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A black lab is back with his family in Joelton after being trapped in a culvert for about 13 hours.

The 12-year-old dog with arthritis, known as Mako, got stuck in the culvert around 11:30 Wednesday night, just outside of the pet owners’ home on Biota Trail.

Crews from the Ashland City Fire Department and public works spent the better part of the day breaking into the aggregate driveway and then cutting into the culvert for the rescue.

“It was like an open hole at the beginning of the culvert and he kind of fell into it accidentally and with his disabilities, he couldn’t get out of that hole,” Ashland City Frie Chief Chuck Walker told News 2.

Crews worked with a number of tools to break into the aggregate driveway above the culvert and free the dog.

“We cut away probably a six by six-foot section of concrete and it was probably about six to eight inches thick, it was thick concrete,” Walker explained.

Public works was called in with a mini excavator to help remove the concrete, the Chief said they were key in the rescue.

“We scored the concrete and broke it where the excavator could pull it up and then we used chizzles and saw where we could pull it up and reach access. Once we removed the concrete we cut a hole in the pipe, stuck a camera in there to make sure that we knew where the dog was at and then we cut a big enough hole to where, actually the owner of the dog she went in and grabbed the dog and pulled him out, but he was wagging his tail and seemed fine,” said Walker.

The dog was given an IV for hydration and taken to a local vet. The vet tells us the dog is receiving medical care and is stable.