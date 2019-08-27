Dog shot in front yard of Kentucky home

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot a dog last week in Trigg County, Kentucky, nearly paralyzing her.

Trigg County Animal Control responded around 1 p.m. Thursday to a home on Linton Road near Lock E. Road where Cocoa, a female dachshund, was found bleeding in her owner’s yard with a gunshot wound.

Veterinarians at Little River Veterinary Clinic, where Cocoa was treated, said the bullet almost paralyzed her.

Animal Control said Cocoa is recovering but her final diagnosis depends on if she can walk properly on her rear legs, nerve damage being the main concern.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Trigg County Animal Control at 270-350-8209.