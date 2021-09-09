Dog rescued from sinkhole in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog was rescued after being found trapped nearly 20 feet down a sinkhole in Putnam County Wednesday.

The Putnam County Rescue Squad said the dog had been missing for more than 24 hours, when the pet was discovered in the sinkhole, not far from home.

The squad’s rope rescue team made entry through a tight vertical entry and were able to successfully lift the dog from the sinkhole, which was nearly 20 feet deep.

“The dog appeared to be unharmed and in good spirits,” the Putnam County Rescue Squad wrote on its Facebook page.

The rescuers added, “Good job by all.”