Dog killed, 2 injured in fiery Cheatham County crash

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically injured and a dog died in a fiery crash in Cheatham County early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Lockertsville Road near Ed Harris Road.

Investigators said the vehicle came around a curve, went airborne and left the roadway. The car flipped at least once and caught on fire.

The male driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. A woman in the vehicle was injured but authorities said they were only minor. She remained on the scene and helped recover the remains of her dog, which was killed in the fiery crash.

The roadway reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m. No additional information was immediately released.