Dog, cat killed in Madison house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dog and a cat died in a house fire in Madison Sunday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews initially responded to reports of an outside fire in the 1300 block of Coreland Drive. When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a neighboring home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but one dog and one cat died as a result of the blaze. The homeowners were not home when the fire started, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.