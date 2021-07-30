Dog attacks man on bicycle, charges at officer in Hopkinsville neighborhood

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after police said his dog attacked a cyclist and another dog, then charged at an officer in a Hopkinsville neighborhood.

Hopkinsville police responded Thursday to Braden Street, off North Main Street, where they said a dog had attacked a man riding his bicycle.

The cyclist was able to get away and ride to safety, according to officers.

An incident report states the same dog attacked and may have killed another dog in the area.

When police arrived, they said a man pointed to a nearby apartment, and said the dog was behind the building, barking at some other people.

The barking dog started walking toward one of the Hopkinsville officers and a responding Christian County deputy, so the deputy drew his service pistol and aimed it at the dog, but did not fire, according to the police report.

The report states the dog charged at the Hopkinsville officer, who fired his weapon, striking the dog in the leg.

The dog ran off, but was later located by police, along with the owner.

Police said the dog’s owner, Percy Anderson, was charged with harboring a vicious animal.