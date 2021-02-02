Doctors see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ as COVID-19 hospitalizations dramatically decrease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations hit an all time high about a week into 2021, but hospitals across the country are starting to see a drastic drop in numbers.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, they had gotten so many COVID-19 patients during the holiday surge, they had to convert their medical ICU into an overflow. As of this week, they are able to close that overflow unit.

“We’ve been doing this for ten or eleven months, so we’re tired and we’re ready for it to be over,” said Dr. Todd Rice, the director of the COVID-19 and medical ICUs at VUMC, “I think there’s some optimism in the future. We’re seeing lower numbers and the vaccines are starting to be distributed… we can start to see really see the end of the tunnel.”

For Rice and many other healthcare workers, the holidays were discouraging. Even though he and much of his staff had gotten vaccines, more and more patients were coming in very ill with the virus.

Now, he’s feeling optimistic, “A big surge from the holidays from the Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s is behind us and we’re doing better,” he said.

Across the state of Tennessee COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by about half, from 3,344 at their peak on January 6th to 1,574 as of February 1st.

In Davidson County, they’re down by more than half as well– from 597 at the peak on January 7th to 282 February 1st. Nearly 100 hospital beds freed up just this past weekend.

“I think it’s just sort of better social distancing and masking, along with kind of some advancements in our understanding of the disease and some treatments in the vaccine,” Dr. Rice explained, adding that there are a number of factors at play here:

Surges from holiday gatherings are ending as people are being more cautious Vaccines are rolling out Treatments such as monoclonal antibodies are helping high risk patients leave the hospital sooner.

While he says healthcare workers can see the light, we’re not out of this yet.

“We will, at some point, get out of this and be at the point where we can be less on top of our game with those, but we’re just not quite there yet and so I think it’s important for people to realize that even though there’s a vaccine and people are taking the vaccine. we’re still in a, in a time period where doing the behavioral stuff like social distancing, wearing masks, is still important,” Rice said.

We are seeing the same trend across the United States with COVID-19 hospitalizations below 100,000 for the first time since December 1st.

However, deaths are still high because of the lag time from infection to hospitalization to major complications that can cause death. Those numbers are slowly going down.

Dr. Rice said it’s extremely important people don’t let their guards down until the vaccine becomes more widespread to avoid another possible surge.

About 7 percent of Tennessee had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of February 1.