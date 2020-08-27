Doctors, hairdressers see increase in clients with hair loss during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve been experiencing hair loss over the last few months, you aren’t alone. Some doctors are reporting an increase in patients with hair problems since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jeff Marvel, founder and medical director of Nashville Hair Clinic, says he’s seeing three to four new patients a week experiencing increased hair shedding. Up in Hendersonville, a salon owner is experiencing the same thing with some of her clients.

Elise LaSasso owns Lyric House Beauty Company and specializes and cutting and coloring hair.

These days she’s also helping customers re-style their dos and is recommending products to those going through a lot of hair shedding.

“It can be pretty devastating. Hair is obviously one of the biggest sources of self-confidence within a woman, especially when it’s unexpected and you’ve never dealt with it before,” LaSasso said.

Both hair care professionals say it’s mostly females reporting the hair loss, and almost none of them have actually been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“We’ve known for decades that you can lose hair during times of physical stress. Such as due to serious illness, or major surgery, also severe psychological stress and emotional stress. I think it’s a combination of those things going on right now in the pandemic,” Dr. Marvel said.

2020 has been a particularly stressful year for many people, from layoffs, to at-home schooling, to the overall fear of coming down with COVID-19. Dr. Marvel says all these sources of stress could be contributing to the shedding.

While the Center’s for Disease Control and World Health Organization haven’t deemed hair loss an official COVID-19 symptom, more and more people who had the virus are beginning to report the issue.

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a video earlier this month showing clumps of hair coming out in her brush, and more than five hundred people reported hair loss in a recent Indiana University School of Medicine survey of COVID survivors.

The good news is stress-related hair loss will grow back .

“It will come back, it’s not a permanent type of hair loss,” Dr. Marvel said. “You can take supplements, vitamins, biotin is a good one. You have to be kind to your hair. Avoid harsh chemicals and treatments to prevent more shedding.”

If your hair loss persists for more than a few months, you should consider consulting your doctor to make sure there are no other underlying health problems.