Doctors: Blanco Brown expected to make full recovery following head-on collision near Atlanta home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Viral sensation Blanco Brown is still recovering following a head-on crash near his Atlanta home, according to Brown’s representatives, BBR Music Group/BMG.
The artist was involved in a serious collision on August 31.
The writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas.
BBR Music Group/BMG said Brown was relocated out of the ICU, following an additional 12-hour plus surgery and he is continuing to recover in the hospital.
Doctors do not anticipate Brown to require any additional surgeries. They expect him to make a full recovery. Brown, his family and friends want to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love at this time.
They asked for continued prayers for Blanco.
