Doctors: Blanco Brown expected to make full recovery following head-on collision near Atlanta home

Blanco Brown performs onstage at the Belasco Theater on February 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Viral sensation Blanco Brown is still recovering following a head-on crash near his Atlanta home, according to Brown’s representatives, BBR Music Group/BMG.

The artist was involved in a serious collision on August 31.

The writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas.

BBR Music Group/BMG said Brown was relocated out of the ICU, following an additional 12-hour plus surgery and he is continuing to recover in the hospital.

Doctors do not anticipate Brown to require any additional surgeries. They expect him to make a full recovery. Brown, his family and friends want to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love at this time.

They asked for continued prayers for Blanco.

