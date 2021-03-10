Doctor’s advice to stay on track as clocks spring forward this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It’s that time of year again when we lose an hour to daylight saving time.

A TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center Pulmonologist shares advice with News 2 on how to help you get through the time change that’s coming.

“I love sleep. If I didn’t have sleep, I don’t think I could function,” said Dr. Victor Kha.

Many of us feel the same way as Dr. Kha about the need to hit the snooze button over and over. “When you get good sleep, that’s when you start forming long-term memories. Emotionally, physiologically, your overall mood is better when you get good sleep.”

Unfortunately, sleep is the first thing to g as we lose an hour the weekend that daylight saving time begins. Dr. Kha said there are ways to fight the exhaustion that comes with changing the clock.

“I would start 4 to 5 days before daylight saving time and try to get to sleep a little bit earlier, maybe 20 to 30 minutes,” Dr. Kha said.

Dr. Kha added that’s an important tip, no matter your age, “Not only do adults need to start going to bed a few minutes each day to prepare for daylight saving time, but also you need to put the kids to bed earlier as well.”

Another way to stave off grogginess is to keep consistency in mind. “Wake up every morning at the same time,” Dr. Kha emphasized. “That just puts your body in a better circadian rhythm.”

Finally, if you just can’t get to bed earlier Saturday night, then need a nap Sunday – Dr. Kha said that’s Okay! Just make sure your alarm is set.

“If you sleep more than 20 to 30 minutes, you tend to get into the later stages of sleep,” he explained, “And what happens if you get into the later stages of sleep is you get up and you won’t be very happy.”