Do you remember how hot it was seven years ago?

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – My good friends Chris and Joe Young reminded me yesterday of the long heat wave we experienced in late June through early July 2012.

For 14 of 15 days, from June 24 to July 8, the temperature was in the upper 90s to 100’s (outlined in red below), including Nashville’s all-time high of 109° on June 29th, and two other record highs of 105° on July 1st and 5th.

During that time span, there were 9 days in which the temperature was 100° or above.

There were also 4 days in advance (June 20-23) that the temperature topped out in the mid-90s (outlined in orange below).

Nashville records for June, 2012 courtesy of the National Weather Service’s Nashville office

Nashville records for July, 2012 courtesy of the National Weather Service’s Nashville office

Even Crossville on the “cooler” Cumberland Plateau set an all-time high of 102° on June 29th.

See a story from our National Weather Service office in Nashville.