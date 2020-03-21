Do you have protective gear? Donate to your local hospitals to help fight coronavirus

Breaking News
News

by: Nancy Asiamah

A South Korean soldier wearing protective gears cleans his goggles to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 6, 2020. South Korea’s premier has criticized Japan’s 14-day quarantine on all visitors from South Korea due to its viral outbreak, demanding that Tokyo immediately withdraw the “excessive and irrational measures.” (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health care professionals in Springfield and surrounding areas are in desperate need of protective equipment as they continue to be on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. 

The Western Mass Economic Development Council is asking local residents, businesses, and manufacturers to donate supplies they have in inventory that may help protect local medical professionals and staff as they continue to care for coronavirus patients. 

Partial statement below:

Dear EDC Members and Affiliates 

Attached is a list of personal protection equipment (PPE) that Baystate Medical and our other surrounding hospitals are in desperate need of.  While the attachment does picture specific items that does not mean that supplies that you may have in inventory aren’t as good or acceptable. (Manufacturers…your safety googles may work just fine). 

I know we have all been looking for meaningful ways to help out during these stressful times of COVID-19.  Our frontline medical professionals and first responders need our help.  I would encourage our colleges, universities, public and private schools, medical study programs, manufacturers, and  any company or organization that has existing inventory on the shelves, that you will not be using in the next few months due to closures, to donate the equipment today. 

Western Mass Economic Development Council

The picture below shows specific items needed, please note that this does not mean the supplies you have in inventory that could be used aren’t as good or acceptable.  

If you have any of these protective types of equipment, whether pictured or not, please contact the following individuals at Baystate Medical Center:

  • Bill Kern: 413-262-2904
  • Kelly Salls: 413-530-2419
  • Sofia Nadolski: 860-617-0296

You can also click on the links below to find out how you can donate to your local hospital. 

