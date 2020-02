NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Special Olympic supporters will be taking part in the 2020 music city polar plunge Saturday.

This year will have over 200 plungers at Nissan Stadium, including members from local law enforcement.

The 21st Annual Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Tennessee’s key fundraisers, and directly funds the programs sponsored by Special Olympics and the athletes who compete in local, state and international competitions.