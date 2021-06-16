Disturbing details posted on social media point to love affair in Hickman County murder

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A disturbing social media post detailing a homicide in Centerville is now a reality. The suspect, Gary Tidwell, is now behind bars, but posted on social media about killing a woman that had an affair with him.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents responded to the home of Earl and Lucy Brewer off Highway 100 and spent much of Wednesday investigating.

“It’s really not sunk in, it really has not,” Linda White, who lives across the street, told News 2. She was home and heard multiple gunshots Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

“I was just inside, and I heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” she explained.

Investigators said they found 54-year-old Lucy Brewer dead inside the home and another man wounded from a gunshot. Tidwell was later found hiding in the woods in Bon Aqua.

Late Tuesday night, Tidwell posted on Facebook detailing a love triangle and disturbing details about how he ended it. The post saying where and how many times he shot Lucy, along with a suicide note.

It’s not Tidwell’s first time behind bars. In 2006, he was charged with second degree murder and sentenced to 17 years for shooting another man in Nashville.

The turn of events Tuesday night leaving the small community mourning and leaning on prayer.

“It’s just tragic and I just pray for all of their families involved, you know?” said White.

The Brewers are described as well-loved in the community. Lucy’s husband Earl is a well-known musician in the area. While TBI hasn’t identified the man shot, investigators tell News 2 he is recovering and expected to survive.

Tidwell is charged with one count of criminal homicide, one count of attempted criminal homicide, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Hickman County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending a hearing.