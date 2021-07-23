Disturbance involving ‘Trump conspiracy’ talk led to arrest at Nashville riverfront

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after police said he threw water at people at the Nashville riverfront Thursday, then attempted to engage them in a conversation about the “Trump conspiracy.”

An arrest warrant alleges the 24-year-old man was yelling at patrons and throwing water, then confronted visitors, asking about the “Trump conspiracy,” though the details of the conversation on that topic were not disclosed in the police report.

The suspect also repeatedly interrupted a photo shoot, scaring a lady and her mother, who were being photographed, the warrant states.

When an officer approached the suspect and advised him that he would be placed in handcuffs, he said the man walked away.

At one point, the officer said he grabbed for his taser and explained he would use it, so the man finally surrendered.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and arrested on charges of evading arrest and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $3,000.