Distracted driving bus tour to raise hands-free driving awareness

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and observers from Belle Meade Police Department conducted a distracted driving bus tour to further emphasize awareness of the Tennessee Hands-Free Law.

The bus tour took place on November 20th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Law enforcement rode throughout the city in a large unmarked bus focusing on detecting drivers using their cell phones and other traffic-related violations while their vehicle was in motion.

According to authorities, patrolling marked units were notified of the offense and a traffic stop was conducted.

There was a total of 69 citations written with 28 of those being hands-free violations and the rest consisted of a seatbelt, no insurance, and a mix of other violations.

There was even one driver who was holding a cell phone in one hand watching a movie while driving.