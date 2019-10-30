Distracted driver crashes into TDOT worker’s truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brian Harrington had a close call Sunday after his work truck was crashed into by a distracted driver.

Harrington is an operator for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

He helped to stop a driver who crashed on I-40, but moments after getting to the scene, an SUV slammed into the back of his TDOT truck.

“When I walked around, the door panel for the SUV was sticking out of the door right here,” he said showing the damage.

Besides a minor shoulder injury, Harrington walked away without a scratch.

But he says that was luck.

“He was full speed so it could have been a whole lot worse,” Harrington said.

TDOT says the driver of the SUV was on the phone.

Metro police charged the driver with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and violating the state’s hands free law.

“If we’re running lights and sirens, if we’re blocking a lane, we have our lights on, there’s a reason why we’re out there,” Harrington said.

Since the hands free law went into effect in July, Metro police have handed out about 400 citations.

Harrington says he sees distracted drivers all the time.

“I still see people with their phone in their hands, texting, talking on the phone,” he said.

“Be attentive,” he said. “Slow down. Move over.”