Dispatched received nearly a dozen 911 calls for man atop moving car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a dozen 911 calls came in after a man was spotted riding on the roof of a car, but police never made contact with the man during his “parade.”

Ronnie Sellars was charged with disorderly conduct almost week after he was videoed riding on the roof on the car on the interstate and side streets.

The video of him circulated on social media before his arrest. However, during the time of the incident, ten 911 calls were made by concerned citizens.

“And he’s literally on the top of the car while they’re driving down the interstate at 80 mph?” dispatch asked. “He’s naked at the moment,” said the caller. “He may or may not be naked at the moment. He’s taking his shirt off.”

“He’s talking to cars, pointing his finger at them, and now we are approaching the traffic is slowing– I am going 40 now,” explained a caller. “He is standing on two legs, on two feet, standing on the car. He is …. where are the cops? I don’t want to be driving with this guy. This is insane.”

Sellars told News 2 in a recent interview, “it was a birthday party and a celebration. I was riding in a parade. My own little parade.”

Many of the 911 callers appeared confused and frustrated as to why and how he managed to get so far.

Sellars said he would not accept any sort of plea deal for his disorderly conduct charge.