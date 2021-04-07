Disney World will now let you take masks off for outside photos

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Walt Disney World has updated their website to say guests can begin taking outdoor pictures at their parks without having to wear a face covering.

Walt Disney World has had one of the most strict mask policies among private businesses in Florida since reopening last year during the pandemic. Guests aren’t even allowed to enter the park or walk around if their mask is below their nose.

Exceptions to Disney’s mask rule have been if guests were swimming or dining. Now, the park is going to allow its guests to temporarily remove their masks to take an outdoor photo, but they must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distance.

The new policy goes into effect Thursday, April 8.