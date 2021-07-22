‘Disgusting!’: Neighbors react to Hermitage man accused of exchanging child porn videos for drugs

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Disgusting, disturbing, and sickening are just some of the words uttered by residents Thursday after learning one of their neighbors in their Hermitage apartment was arrested on more than fifty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a Metro Police arrest affidavit, in early May, Google shut down the account of 31-year-old Jordan K. Martin. The internet giant then sent cyber tips to the MNPD’s internet crimes against children task force about multiple incidents of alleged child porn.

Detectives quickly opened an investigation into Martin, finding more than fifty sexual videos of minors engaged in sexual activity.

On Wednesday, detectives interviewed the Hermitage man who reportedly admitted to using social media app Kik to communicate with other users. According to investigators, Martin then stated, “he would typically trade those child sexual abuse images/videos in exchange for drugs.”

The warrant says Martin has lived at his Hermitage apartment for two years, throughout the dates and times of the offenses.

News 2 talked to neighbors in Martin’s community. Those we spoke to did not recognize him, but when told of his arrest and alleged crimes, they expressed shock.

Phyllis Franklin, a new resident who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, in September was disgusted.

“That’s disturbing. My baby has to come out here and he lived here for two years, so no telling how long he was doing that,” said Franklin.

When informed about the alleged crime, a mother of a 3-year-old who prefers not to be identified became emotional. She tells News 2 that she’s appalled that this might have happened in a community where her little girl lives.

“I was disgusted. I can’t believe that I was pregnant here four years ago. I had my baby here. This is disgusting, absolutely disgusting. I want to throw up. I want to throw up. And my daughter is so nice and speaks to everyone and probably said ‘Hi’ to this disgusting person trading whatever for drugs. This is disgusting. Thank God he is gone!”

Martin is in the Metro Jail, charged with at least fifty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond is $25,000.

Sexual exploitation of a minor is considered a Class C felony in Tennessee. Martin has no prior notation on the TBI Sex Offender registry.