Disbarred Hendersonville attorney found guilty on all charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The verdict is in. A disbarred Hendersonville attorney is guilty of 18 counts of charges ranging from theft and impersonating a licensed professional to practicing law without a license.

In a nine-day-long trial, prosecutors argued Andy Allman stole money from clients who gave him funds to hold in trust accounts for them.

If sentenced to the toughest penalties and served consecutively, Allman would face 82 years behind bars.

“[The Jury] convicted him on every count as charged. That meant a lot to the victims because Mr. Allman has never shown any sort of contrition. He’s never said sorry for what I did,” says Thomas Dean, Asst. DA for Sumner County.

Allman’s sentencing is scheduled for January 14, 2022, at 9 a.m. He also faces charges in Davidson County.