Disaster Assistance Centers set to close ahead of expected severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency in coordination with the Disaster Assistance Centers will temporarily close ahead of expected severe weather.
According to reports, the Disaster Assistance Centers will close at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and will reopen on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 9:00 am.
The Disaster Assistance Centers are located at:
Hermitage/Donelson:
Hermitage Community Center
3720 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, 37076
North Nashville/Germantown:
Hadley Park Community Center
1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville, 37208
East Nashville:
East Park Community Center
600 Woodland Street, Nashville, 37206
Community resources will be available at each location every day the Disaster Assistance Centers are open to the public.
If anyone is needing shelter from the storms, they are encouraged to utilize the emergency shelter located at:
Centennial Sportsplex
222 25th Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37203