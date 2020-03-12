Disaster Assistance Centers set to close ahead of expected severe weather

Breaking News
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee
News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency in coordination with the Disaster Assistance Centers will temporarily close ahead of expected severe weather.

According to reports, the Disaster Assistance Centers will close at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and will reopen on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 9:00 am.

The Disaster Assistance Centers are located at:

Hermitage/Donelson:

Hermitage Community Center

3720 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, 37076

North Nashville/Germantown:

Hadley Park Community Center

1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville, 37208

East Nashville:

East Park Community Center

600 Woodland Street, Nashville, 37206

Community resources will be available at each location every day the Disaster Assistance Centers are open to the public.

If anyone is needing shelter from the storms, they are encouraged to utilize the emergency shelter located at:

Centennial Sportsplex

222 25th Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37203

