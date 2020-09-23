‘Disappointed, but not surprised’: Nashville activists react to Breonna Taylor announcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Outrage across the country, after sole indictment in the Breonna Taylor case. One of the three officers, former detective Brett Hankison, faces felony charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment next door.

Community activists in Nashville told News 2 that they’re disappointed, but not surprised.

“It was murder. Breonna Taylor’s death is called murder,” Organizer and Activist Grayce Gadson told News 2.

She was hopeful Wednesday’s announcement from the Kentucky Attorney General would indict the three officers involved in the shooting of Taylor for murder.

“That’s what we were hoping for, but we know that that doesn’t happen,” said Theeda Murphy with Community Oversight Now.

The news instead, not charging any of the officers in the shooting death of Taylor.

“There is no justice in that, there is no justice in that,” Gadson shook her head.

The former detective who was fired in June after evidence showed that he fired indiscriminately into Taylor’s apartment, faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

“Justice is shrouded, it’s filtered, it’s covered through racism,” said Gadson.

The activists said it’s a weak indictment that is not surprising.

“No one is surprised that they are not going to be held accountable for what they did,” stated Murphy.

It hurts those who said they’re fighting for justice not only for Taylor, but for those killed by police in Nashville like Daniel Hambrick and Jocques Clemmons.

“Every time there is no justice I feel hurt and I’m so disappointed and so hurt,” Gadson explained.

She said this means they’ll just have to work harder.

“We’ve got to make a voice, a big voice count. It’s called voting and join the streets with me if you can,” said Gadson.

